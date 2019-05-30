Story Volunteer Fire Department organizes town hall meeting

STORY — Story Volunteer Fire Department will host a town hall meeting Saturday at 1 p.m. at the fire hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the new SVFD emergency action plan.

Participants will learn about the evacuation route and where assembly point signs will be placed in the town. In addition, SVFD has an interactive sand table at the town hall to demonstrate different emergency scenarios that could take place in Story.

SVFD also wants the community to know that they will soon conduct a triage of the town, looking at every property and preplanning how or if the property will be protected.