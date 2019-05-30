FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Story Volunteer Fire Department organizes town hall meeting

Home|News|Local News|Story Volunteer Fire Department organizes town hall meeting

STORY — Story Volunteer Fire Department will host a town hall meeting Saturday at 1 p.m. at the fire hall.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the new SVFD emergency action plan.

Participants will learn about the evacuation route and where assembly point signs will be placed in the town. In addition, SVFD has an interactive sand table at the town hall to demonstrate different emergency scenarios that could take place in Story.

SVFD also wants the community to know that they will soon conduct a triage of the town, looking at every property and preplanning how or if the property will be protected.

By |May. 30, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN

Press Pass Perks

EXPLORE BENEFITS