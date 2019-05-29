FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East Brundage Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Flood assessment, 1100 block Beckton Avenue, 7 a.m.

• Public assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 8:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 1:55 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 200 block Burkitt Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Water rescue, 30 block Higby Road, 8:27 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Water rescue, Higby Road, 8:12 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available by press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 7:01 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Criminal entry, South Main Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 a.m.

• Threat, South Water Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Dispute all other, South Badger Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 9:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:45 a.m.

• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue East, 11:32 a.m.

• Threat, East Seventh Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan area, 1:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Water Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 2:14 p.m.

• Accident, Shirley Cove, 2:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Vista Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sunrise Lane, 5:58 p.m.

• Accident delayed, First Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, West 14th Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Burglary cold, East Montana Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Threat, West Whitney Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Careless driver, Kilbourne Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, First Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 9:33 a.m.

• Damaged property, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Holloway Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Decker Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Centennial Lane, 4:20 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Little Horn Road, Dayton, 4:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Higby Road, 7:51 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 29, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting — $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kaleb M. Sorby, 24, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

By |May. 29, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN