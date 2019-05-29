SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East Brundage Street, 4:15 a.m.

• Flood assessment, 1100 block Beckton Avenue, 7 a.m.

• Public assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 8:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 1:55 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 200 block Burkitt Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Water rescue, 30 block Higby Road, 8:27 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Water rescue, Higby Road, 8:12 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 7:01 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:16 a.m.

• Criminal entry, South Main Street, 7:34 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 a.m.

• Threat, South Water Street, 8:04 a.m.

• Dispute all other, South Badger Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 9:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:14 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 10:45 a.m.

• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue East, 11:32 a.m.

• Threat, East Seventh Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Vehicle identification number inspection, West 12th Street, 12:43 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan area, 1:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Water Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 2:14 p.m.

• Accident, Shirley Cove, 2:20 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Accident, Victoria Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Vista Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sunrise Lane, 5:58 p.m.

• Accident delayed, First Street, 6:56 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, West 14th Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Burglary cold, East Montana Street, 8:40 p.m.

• Threat, West Whitney Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Careless driver, Kilbourne Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:06 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, First Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 a.m.

• Theft cold, Kroe Lane, 9:33 a.m.

• Damaged property, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Assist agency, Holloway Avenue, 2:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, Decker Road, 3:35 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Centennial Lane, 4:20 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Little Horn Road, Dayton, 4:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Higby Road, 7:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 29, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting — $500, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kaleb M. Sorby, 24, Sheridan, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 4