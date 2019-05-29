Camp Story Family Fun Day set for Saturday

STORY — A Camp Story Family Fun Day will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility in Story.

Activities will include praying in color at 11 a.m. on the lodge porch; lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at the lodge; Fireants playing in the chapel from 1-2:30 p.m.; and a kids rock painting class at 2:30 p.m. There will also be horse shoes, volleyball, GaGa ball and 3-D 9-square throughout the day.

The event is free and open to the public.

Camp Story is located at 11 Presbyterian Road in Story.