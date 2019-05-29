Department of Health announces poster winners

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Health has named this year’s student winners in a poster contest designed to raise awareness about radon and radon testing.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas found in the soil that can cause lung cancer if it reaches dangerous levels in homes.

More than 150 contest entries were received. First- and second-place winners in each category earned prizes.

In the seventh- to ninth-grade category, the second-place winner was Olivia Kysar, a ninth-grader from Sheridan.

More information about radon and the poster contest is available from the WDH Wyoming Cancer Program at 307-777-6015 or by visiting wyomingradon.org.