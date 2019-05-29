Gostas to retire from The Hub on Smith

SHERIDAN — Linda Gostas will retire as assistant director from The Hub on Smith on Friday after 23 years of service.

Aside from her primary role of providing leadership alongside the executive director, she has been in charge of a number of key areas that have been critical to day-to-day operation including human resource management, risk management, computer and internet technology, data management, grant management and facility maintenance.

In honor of her many years of service, there will be an open house in The Hub café Friday from 2-4 p.m. All friends and associates past and present are invited to attend.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.