FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Gostas to retire from The Hub on Smith

Home|News|Local News|Gostas to retire from The Hub on Smith

SHERIDAN — Linda Gostas will retire as assistant director from The Hub on Smith on Friday after 23 years of service.

Aside from her primary role of providing leadership alongside the executive director, she has been in charge of a number of key areas that have been critical to day-to-day operation including human resource management, risk management, computer and internet technology, data management, grant management and facility maintenance.

In honor of her many years of service, there will be an open house in The Hub café Friday from 2-4 p.m. All friends and associates past and present are invited to attend.

The Hub on Smith is located at 211 Smith St.

By |May. 29, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN