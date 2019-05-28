What you need to know about the flooding in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN COUNTY — The storm may have ended in Sheridan County, but stream and river levels will continue to rise over the next 24 hours due to the excessive rainfall paired with the start of snowmelt.

Over the last 12 hours, there have been dozens of flood reports along Goose Creek and Tongue River, according to Bruce Edwards, Sheridan County Emergency Management coordinator. The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning for the area until Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

The high water levels may cause more road closures, further damage to buildings and power outages.

Be prepared: Here’s everything you need to know about the flooding in Sheridan County.

SHERIDAN COUNTY ROADS

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the road updates are as follows, according to Ken Muller, Sheridan County engineer:

Roads closed:

CR53 Big Goose Canyon Road

CR66 Woodland Park Road

CR103 Brinton Road

CR74 Soldier Creek Road

CR116 Smith Creek Road

CR67 Wolf Creek Road

CR1213 Maverick Road

CR71 Halfway Lane

Highways 14 and 14A

Roads with water damage:

CR142 Slack Road

CR144 Pass Creek Road

CR113 Upper Road

CR89 Beckton Road

CR81 Beckton Hall Road

CR77 Little Goose Canyon Road

CR105 Island Road

CR109 McCormick Road

CR2 North Piney Road

CR98 Keystone Road

CR85 Rapid Creek

CR80 Downers Addition

Check back for updates.

HOW TO BE SAFE DURING A FLOOD

Local emergency personnel are going door to door in the flood zones to warn residents about flood safety.

“Try and avoid driving on flooded roads,” said Edwards. “Remember the old adage, ‘Turn around, don’t drown,’ especially with these newer models of cars. You know, if you drive on these wet roads and kick up enough spray and that gets in the electronics of your car, you’re going to stall.”

His team is also cautioning residents to avoid walking in any flooding water, no matter how shallow it seems.

“People can be swept off their feet, depending on the speed of the water, in as little as 3 to 4 inches,” he told The Sheridan Press.

We’ve rounded up more important safety tips from Ready.gov.

1. Avoid walking, swimming or driving through flood waters.

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can stall your engine and make the vehicle float away. Waters can rise suddenly — don’t risk it.

2. Leave areas subject to flooding: low spots, canyons, washes, etc.

But remember: Avoid driving through flooded areas and standing water. Flood watchers are encouraged to go to safety and not block traffic.

3. If there’s a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground.

Flash floods are the number-one cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. If you’re in your vehicle, abandon it.

4. Stay off of bridges over fast-moving water.

Bridges are being closed around Goose Creek and Tongue River in Sheridan County.

5. Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall.

These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

Help us spread the word to your fellow Wyomingites!

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR HOME

Even an inch of flood water in a home can lead to significant damage, and basements across the county are filling up.

“Honestly, at this point in the game, if we’re as far into the flooding as we are now, it’s about safety,” said Jon Oman, a Sheridan State Farm agent. “But there are still things you can do to limit the impact of the flooding on your property.”

He suggests:

1. Move essential items to higher levels of your home.

Whether to a second floor or a higher shelf, move those photo albums, rugs, electronics and precious pieces of furniture from the basement or first floor — but only if it’s safe.

2. Turn off utilities at the main switches and valves.

And disconnect electric appliances before water reaches them.

3. Elevate outdoor equipment and furniture.

Survey the exterior of your house, and — again, only if it’s safe — move fuel tanks and electrical power units to higher ground.

4. Check in on your insurance.

“I would remind people that flooding is generally not covered under homeowner insurance policies,” Oman told The Press. “…And if you try to get flood insurance today, it will take 30 days before it’s in effect. But when it comes to the federal government’s program (FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program), there is a 30-day grace period, if you will…you can, in many cases, get flood insurance.”

The Press notes that if NFIP is not the right fit, there is a private market for flood insurance.

5. Sandbag, sandbag, sandbag.

If your home is in danger of flooding, placing sandbags around your house is a simple but effective way to reduce water damage. But, Oman cautions, make sure there are not downed power lines nearby.

Note: Sheridan County Emergency Management has replenished the sandbags at Sheridan County Fairgrounds; refill stations are at Story Fire Hall, Big Horn Fire Hall, County Shop (when open), behind the Town Hall in Ranchester and the Dayton Town Shop.