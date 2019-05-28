Big Horn caps dominant season with convincing state championship

CASPER — Kyler Ostler remembers his eighth-grade track and field season. He recalls the Rams, the team he’d soon join, taking fourth at the state meet.

An applaud-worthy accomplishment at the time was the start of something more — much, much more. A majority of teams talk about the process, about having to walk before trying to run, and the Rams embody that.

The Big Horn process took the next step during Ostler’s freshman campaign, as the team placed third as a team. The Rams continued on their upward trajectory last season, taking runner-up honors.

Big Horn grinded for that second-place trophy a year ago. The Rams 1,600-meter relay team battled and scrapped for a fourth-place finish in the meet’s final race, vaulting them ahead of Pine Bluffs for second place. A celebration of hugs and high fives ensued.

This year’s state meet didn’t require the Rams to rally. The 1,600-meter relay team — while pleased with its time and spot atop the podium — didn’t celebrate with the same jubilation as the 2018 squad.

Big Horn had already known its fate for some time. The Rams had done more than enough to make the 1,600-meter relay a mere formality.

The Big Horn process came to a close with the school’s fifth state title, the first since 2005.

“We had to finish that climb to get first place for the seniors,” Ostler said. “It was an amazing feeling.”

The Rams’ victory was a full team effort. Sixteen different student-athletes scored at least one point for Big Horn, and in the process four school records fell.

The Rams scored points and held a spot on the podium in all but one event. Big Horn boasted a state champion in half of the state meet’s 18 events. That distinguished list included: Carson Bates, Ayden Phillips, Will Huckeba, Nathaniel Lydic, Liam Greenelsh, Seth Mullinax, Kyler Ostler and Noah Harvey.

Five of those aforementioned nine — Bates, Huckeba, Lydic, Greenelsh and Ostler — won two state crowns, while Bates and Ostler brought home three apiece.

Head coach Kirk McLaughlin knew the Rams could enjoy a successful state meet like the one they had Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He knew his team had the makeup of a contender as far back as last year.

“We’d been thinking about winning this for a year now,” McLaughlin said. “We knew we had the talent. We knew we had the potential to win it. … It’s the first one this school has won in a while, so it’s kind of special.”

And the athletes knew that, too. That meant that the objective this past weekend was to resist the urge to relax or look ahead to the end goal. The Rams did just that.

“As athletes, we knew we had a good shot coming into it and a pillow beneath us,” Greenelsh said. “Coach tried to not tell us how big the pillow was, so we wouldn’t be complacent, and we just stuck to what we do and fixed some things up and came in fresh and ready to go.”

Greenelsh is one of many that participated in both football and track, capping an unforgettable senior year. The Rams won the football state championship in November in similar convincing fashion, toppling Cokeville 56-0.

The seniors couldn’t have asked for a better send-off than the one they got Saturday, and the underclassmen wanted nothing more than to give them that.

“It means a lot, especially for the seniors,” said Bates, who competed in football and track. “The seniors have been working hard for four years, and for us to help them get this it makes me feel real good.”

State qualifiers

Kyler Ostler

Liam Greenelsh

Ayden Phillips

Noah Harvey

Kade Eisele

Jacob Brogdon

Kade VanDyken

Billy Watson

Will Huckeba

Nathaniel Lydic

Carson Bates

Bridger Michaud

Bryce Morris

Will Pelissier

Seth Mullinax

Garrett Custis

Jax Zimmer

Blake Billings

Jack Walker

By the numbers

4 records set at the state meet (100- and 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter sprint medley and long jump)

Won 9 of the 18 events at state

Scored points in 17 of the 18 events at state

Placed multiple runners on the podium in 5 events at state

Bested second-place Glenrock by 72 points