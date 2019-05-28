Keeping up with Teresa McClure

CLEARMONT — To say Teresa McClure stays busy would be an understatement. From fulfilling her high academic requirements to her extracurricular activities to her work as a certified nursing assistant, the Arvada-Clearmont High School senior rarely has time to take a breath.

But she enjoys it that way. She enjoys the challenge of taking college credits. She enjoys her long shifts at the Amy Holtz Care Center. She simply enjoys the abundance of drive time it takes to do everything in her hectic schedule.

McClure hails from Recluse where she grew up on a 1,200-acre ranch. The first significant chapter of her life entailed her accompanying her grandfather, who worked as an oil-rig man.

Chapter two of McClure’s existence revolved around her elementary school. She attended grades kindergarten through eighth grade in her small town in northeast Wyoming with four classmates. By her eighth-grade year, when it came time for her to graduate to AC, just two remained.

The third notable chapter for McClure encompassed the next four years. The 70-mile drive on a desolate two-lane highway didn’t faze her one bit. She enjoyed every single minute of her time as a Lady Panther.

“I think it really helped me to become who I am,” McClure said. “… This place is also really nice because it’s smaller, and you can get to know everyone. I’ve made lots of friends here, and I think we are really good friends because it’s so small, and we’ve been able to get to know each other so well.”

McClure took advantage of many of the opportunities that AC afforded her. She joined FFA, was a part of the National Honor Society, held a position on student council and helped break in the new school organization Students Against Destructive Decisions.

She did all this while fulfilling her AC academic requirements and also many college-level courses. McClure will attend Sheridan College in the fall having already earned 28 credits toward her associate degree.

“She’s an excellent student, hard working and probably would have taken more college classes if I’d let her,” AC counselor Loyce Ellingrod said.

McClure has dreams of being a physician’s assistant. Once she’s completed her associate degree at SC, she plans to attend the University of Wyoming before a final stop at a PA program.

For the past year, McClure has dedicated two days to work as a CNA at the Amy Holtz Care Center.

“That’s definitely the favorite thing I do,” McClure said.

McClure helps elderly people with everyday tasks, and she has gained more than just work experience. Working with elderly for the past year has given McClure a deeper appreciation for everything she has in her life.

“This is my favorite story in the world,” McClure said. “So there was this lady, she had been asking for pizza all day long, and me and my coworkers, we had been working a long day, and so we ordered a pizza to eat, and we had a piece left. We gave it to this lady who’d been asking for it all day long, and she was so happy. It makes you really think about things you take for granted. … You don’t really think about how special that stuff is.”

McClure works 12-hour shifts every Friday and Saturday. While she admitted that the long days and 100-mile drives to and from Buffalo can be tiresome, she wouldn’t change it. She loves enveloping her life with all sorts of activities.

That’s what makes McClure who she is, a selfless, smart and caring individual looking to continue sharing her talents and traits with the world after graduating from Arvada-Clearmont High School.