First TRHS student earns associate degree before diploma

DAYTON — For the last few years, Morgan Warren has been “the boring friend,” often telling her pals that no, she cannot hang out this weekend. Instead of living an average high-schooler lifestyle of breathing a sigh of relief when the final school bell rings each day or jaunting off to hang out on the weekend, Warren completed extra homework and worked overtime on classes to achieve a degree she received before even having a high school diploma in hand — an associate degree from Sheridan College.

Earning an associate degree through dual-enrollment and online classes has been a more common accomplishment of Big Horn High School students recently. This year, though, marks the first that a Tongue River High School graduate joins the ranks of double graduates in Sheridan County. Sheridan College Director of Dual Credit Programs Cody Ball said he was told no student had ever graduated from both Sheridan College while in high school prior to a few years ago, and all students in recent years that have graduated have been Big Horn High School students.

On top of that, Warren serves as the first female to conquer the feat.

“It’s a nice big step for other young ladies in my class and in my school to see, like, boys aren’t the only ones that can do things,” Warren said. “We have brains and most of the time we are smarter than them. Not most of the time, we are smarter than them.”

Warren will continue her college education at the University of Wyoming, majoring in psychology before heading into medical school following her bachelor’s degree. Eventually, Warren wants to hold a career as an obstetrician.

“(Women) need to step out and let themselves be recognized,” Warren said. “I think it’s cool. We’re in the 21st century and there are more female doctors now than men, and that wasn’t the case what, 50 years ago? So that’s amazing.

“I want them to know that (ladies) can do it too and it’s not impossible, you just have to really put your mind to it and get it done,” Warren continued.

She’s the oldest of four girls in her family and has watched her young cousins grow over time.

“I’ve been around babies and children my whole life and I just love them and they’re so cute,” Warren said. “I also think what obstetricians do is empowering for women and I think that’s amazing, so I want to do that too.”

The journey to achieving her associate degree and high school diploma simultaneously has not come without struggle, though. The long hours and high-stress and pressure of doing well, not only to earn the degree but also to maintain a high grade point average for future schooling in medicine, translate into the need for stress-reducing outlets.

“I’m pretty stressed out most of the time, but I do see a therapist to help me with that and I’ve learned through sports and I have weights and I have my art classes,” Warren said. “I really channel my stress and anxieties about college into those, so it really helps in that aspect.”

Positive teachers have helped her along the way, including high school biology teacher Edward Hinzman, who taught Warren for every class he offered.

“I’ve only been here for four years, and we’ve had some really smart kids here the past four years,” Hinzman said. “She’s definitely at the top of that. It’s not surprising that she got it; that’s just her drive, that’s just her focus.”

Warren was the first at Tongue River High School to accomplish the feat of pursuing higher education, and she hopes to inspire women especially to follow in her footsteps for earning an associate degree and pursuing occupations regardless of gender stereotypes.