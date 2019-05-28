Seniors part of group traveling to Washington

SHERIDAN — Kailey Mortensen awoke to the smell of burning rubber.

The John C. Schiffer Collaborative School senior had fallen asleep on the ride back from an academic competition in Laramie but became alert upon hearing conversations about a potential bus breakdown. To make matters worse, students and teachers were south of Casper and had no cellphone reception. Despite tire troubles, the bus made it to Wyoming’s second-largest city that February evening.

While the school cohort ate dinner, the vehicle received repairs and arrived safely in Sheridan.

“We limped into Casper,” Schiffer School science instructor Teri Rowland said. “… It worked out fine, but it was quite an interesting dilemma.”

All’s well that ends well. That saying could also apply to the Schiffer School’s season with TEAMS, which stands for tests of engineering, aptitude, math and science. In their inaugural year with the club, the students finished second out of 15 teams in the state competition from which they were returning when bus problems arose.

Mortensen said the slightly harrowing experience helped form closer relationships between the eight students — two sophomores, four juniors and two seniors — on the team.

“I think that was when we all bonded the most, because we were all making jokes about it,” Mortensen said with a laugh.

As a result of the runner-up finish, Rowland and the high-schoolers will travel to Washington, D.C., this summer to take part in the five-day national TEAMS competition.

The students weren’t notified about taking second place until a few weeks after the state contest and were surprised and thrilled to hear the news.

“We just were going for the experience,” Mortensen said. “… We didn’t really expect to place there and qualify for nationals … This was so new to us, and we were ecstatic that we did that well.”

This year marked the school’s first time having TEAMS. Rowland started it as a way to provide students an additional, hopefully enjoyable extracurricular.

The state competition involved several components, including an essay, build and design and multiple choice test with eight different sections of 10 questions. Leading up to the competition, the group met every Tuesday and Thursday at lunch to work on practice questions, what to build and the essay about how artificial intelligence could improve medical diagnoses.

Schiffer School senior William Brown didn’t know quite what TEAMS would entail when he signed up but said he appreciated the fun learning opportunities, particularly in the build and design portion.

With nationals approaching — June 28 to July 2 — students have ramped up their preparation. They usually meet at least four times per week to make sure everything is lined up and ready to go. The format at nationals varies from the state level. It involves coding and creating a small autonomous car in 90 minutes, along with a build and design portion and shorter test.

Roland said the different aspects align with project-based learning — the main instructional style at the Schiffer School — with students taking control and guiding their assignments.

“They’re telling themselves, ‘Hey we need to learn this and then we need to learn this and we need to go back and fix these things and make them even better,’” Rowland said.

Rowland said this year far exceeded her hopes.

“I never imagined that they were going to take this challenge to the next level, which is fantastic,” Rowland said. “They’ve all shown amazing teamwork and they have bonded way closer. They’re excited about learning stuff … I may have to direct them a little bit here, a little bit there, but otherwise they’re jumping in and they’re correcting themselves … It’s everything a teacher would want out of a project.”

The students are in the midst of fundraising and still need several thousand dollars to meet their expected budget to travel across the country. The team has received support so far from Sheridan County School District 2, various local foundations and the University of Wyoming.

The first year on TEAMS included some bumps along the way, but Brown and Mortensen exceeded their own expectations and will have one final high school experience this summer before turning the page to their next chapter in life.