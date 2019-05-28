Big Horn seniors challenge each other

BIG HORN — Small-town high schools hold advantages and disadvantages for students passing through the halls and running up and town sports fields, courts and tracks. Disadvantages include lack of access to higher-level learning and less options. Conversely, advantages may include the ability to become involved in a multitude of different extra-curricular offerings.

The Big Horn High School Class of 2019 has been one of moving beyond small-town stigmas to embrace all that the small school in Sheridan County has to offer.

Big Horn High School’s Class of 2019 boasts an ever-growing list of accomplishments and achievements.

“I think it’s the fact that we all participate (that makes us successful),” senior Shyan Davidson said. “I don’t think anyone in our class doesn’t do anything. Someone’s either in baseball or 4-H, rodeo, obviously our school sports. Everyone’s involved in something.”

Sports dominate the list for the most part, but a few other honors rise up, as well. Nathaniel Lydic, who received a $10,000 choir scholarship to Sheridan College with the music department, also earned All-State choir and honorable mention at the state drama competition.

The competitive nature of the class pushes each member to outdo one another, creating a “friendly grudge” that translates into bragging rights.

“We’re the most competitive class,” senior Robert Stanley said. “We’re always trying to outdo each other all the time. We do it to make each other better.”

Moving down the list, names often popping up throughout the community for sports recognition also find a home on the list of highest honor. Individual awards round out the list, but the team awards represent the true teamwork among the senior class. Closeness in the classroom, on the respective sports teams and outside of school functions creates a warm, positive atmosphere for competition.

“Our class is a lot closer than most classes in the school,” senior Jack Nance said. “We’ve all known each other for 10 plus years…we do things as a class together more often than not rather than independently. I feel like that separates us from other classes.”

BH boys track placed fourth in the state as freshmen, third as sophomores, second as juniors and earned the title to finish out the senior season and final sports season for the 2019 class. Girls track took gold its freshman and sophomore years at the regional and state meets. The football team earned state championship titles in 2016 and 2018, with a runner-up finish in 2017.

A state championship finish graced the girls basketball team its sophomore year, and consolation champs the team’s senior year.

Top-notch athletes and achievers create the atmosphere necessary to bring others to the top-tier levels of competition, education and talent, setting a precedent for upcoming Big Horn classes.