Senior dealt with, overcame tragedy on difficult road to graduation

SHERIDAN — Morgan Rogers sat in class on the morning of her 16th birthday when she received the news.

A text arrived from her older sister who informed Rogers that her mother had died as a result of a genetic disorder that eventually shut down her immune system.

A day of celebration for the high-schooler had turned into one of the worst of her life, something she didn’t begin to grapple with until several hours later.

“It really did hit me that night,” Rogers said. “I was like, ‘Wait, I’ve been doing all this stuff and my mom’s actually dead.’ I think I stayed up crying until like 3 a.m.”

An outgoing senior at Sheridan High School, Rogers is one of more than 200 students who will graduate Sunday afternoon. During her less than two decades of life, Rogers has faced significant tragedy but still maintained high grades and active involvement in extracurriculars.

Quick to laugh or lend a helping hand, Rogers is president of student council, secretary of National Honor Society, volunteers weekly at Big Brothers Big Sisters and has two part-time jobs at a local accounting firm and hotel. She will attend the University of Alabama in the fall.

“There’s like a sphere of influence that [Rogers] walks around with that people, when they walk into that sphere of influence, they just kind of smile,” SHS teacher and coach Kevin Rizer said.

Her sunny exterior belies the magnitude of loss Rogers has faced, however.

Rogers was born in Tallahassee, Florida, and moved to Oklahoma City a few months later to live with her grandparents. Her mother had constant medical issues and Rogers’ father dealt with mental illness throughout his life, so Rogers was raised mostly by other family members.

Rogers bonded with her cousins and paternal grandparents who raised her in Oklahoma during her younger years. She first experienced death at age 8, when her maternal grandmother died from breast cancer.

Not too long after, her father was visiting and planned to pick Rogers up after school, but he never came. He rarely went more than 24 hours without contacting his mother, but no one could reach him for several days.

Police knocked on the door about a week later and informed the family that Rogers’ father had frozen to death. Immediately after hearing the news, the 9-year-old Rogers and her grandmother comforted each other.

“She was there and she held me when I was crying in her arms, and she was crying,” Rogers said. In addition to raising Rogers, her grandmother provided a constant source of strength and comfort. About a year later, the same grandmother suffered a heart attack and died, a crushing blow.

“I felt like I lost my best friend,” Rogers said.

After the third death of a close family member in less than three years, Rogers lost all motivation. The next two years were an extremely sad, confusing time. Struggling to process everything, Rogers acted out and was a self-described “devil on wheels.”

At age 12, Rogers’ aunt adopted her and Rogers moved into her home in Kansas. A few months later, they relocated to Sheridan.

Moving to Wyoming in seventh grade represented a fresh start of sorts, although it was a tough adjustment shifting to a smaller, much colder western town.

“We got snow in September (and) I wanted to cry,” Rogers said.

Rogers began feeling more comfortable after making her first friend. She also played sports in middle school and has managed several athletic teams throughout high school, something that has helped provide a sense of belonging.

Rizer, the SHS girls soccer head coach, asked Rogers to help manage the team during her junior year. Her responsibilities mostly entailed handling equipment and statistics, and Rizer said her upbeat, infectious personality helped team morale.

Rogers also took a government course with Rizer as a junior, where he said she was an active, thoughtful participant in class discussions.

“She comes from such a diverse background and she’s lived in so many areas that it’s like she intuitively knows how to phrase things,” Rizer said.

Rizer first met Rogers during her sophomore year and recalled her effervescence and openness.

“It was like we’d been friends forever the way she talked,” Rizer said. “… I think her life is really an open book, and I think that’s impactful to people who come in contact with her.”

Because of her life experiences, Rogers can provide solace to people dealing with losses of their own.

“Me helping other people makes me happy,” Rogers said. “… They don’t know how to cope … and I’m like, ‘I’m your number one person, come talk to me.’”

Rogers also feels comfortable talking about all of her difficulties because she understands that the terrible losses were not her fault and are nothing of which to be ashamed.

“This is my life,” Rogers said. “I went through so much, and look at me now. I’m living. I’m able to breathe for the people that aren’t breathing.”

Rogers feels a responsibility to live up to her potential and carry on the legacy of her deceased family members.

“I have to do this for my mom,” Rogers said. “I have to do this for my dad. I have to do it for … both sets of my grandparents. Everyone’s watching me, and I have to make sure that they’re proud of me and I have to make sure that I’m proud of myself, and I can’t let anyone down.”

A milestone toward progress occurred Dec. 7 of last year, the day Rogers gained acceptance to Alabama.

“That right there made me so excited,” Rogers said. “I wanted to tell everybody. I was like, ‘Look at this, I did it. I did it.’”

She aims to study business, finance and law and is considering becoming an attorney.

Whatever she ends up doing, Rizer believes Rogers will have a tremendous positive impact on her community.

“She’s not the type of person that’s going to sit back,” Rizer said. “… She’s going to be someone that’s super involved.”

In the days and weeks after her mother’s death, Rogers often sat alone in her car, kept company by music and her thoughts. Rogers went through every conceivable emotion and weighed everything she had already accomplished and overcome in her brief life.

“I think that’s what I do a lot, is I cope with my feelings and hurt all by myself,” Rogers said. “… It starts off as crying and then I give myself reassurance, like, ‘Look what I’ve done, look what I’m continuing to do. I’ve not failed yet.’”

She had already been through so much and was determined to move forward.

“I’ve done it, I’ve seen it, I lived it and I’m overcoming it,” Rogers said.