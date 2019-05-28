FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Sheridan County Graduations 2019

Home|Feature Story, Local News, News|Sheridan County Graduations 2019

This weekend, high schools held graduation ceremonies across Sheridan County.

Pick up a commemorative copy of our special graduation section, which is complete with photos and stories of this year’s graduates (available online and in the May 25 print edition of The Sheridan Press).

Then, explore our graduation coverage and photos in the May 28 newspaper (rounded up below). Congratulations, Sheridan County Class of 2019!

ARVADA-CLEARMONT HIGH SCHOOL

Read the article on Arvada-Clearmont High School’s graduation.

Bud Denega — The Sheridan Press |
Tanner Handy, left, ties a ribbon on a branding iron at Arvada-Clearmont High School’s graduation Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 

BIG HORN HIGH SCHOOL

Read the article on Big Horn High School’s graduation.

Ashleigh Fox — The Sheridan Press |
Nathaniel Lydic takes a moment with his parents after Big Horn High School graduation Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 

JOHN C. SCHIFFER COLLABORATIVE SCHOOL

Read the article on Schiffer School’s graduation, then explore the photo gallery.

Matthew Gaston —The Sheridan Press |
John C. Schiffer Collaborative School’s 2019 valedictorian Mercy Duval delivers a speech with history teacher David Peterson by her side for support during commencement Saturday, May 25, 2019.

 

SHERIDAN HIGH SCHOOL

Read the article on Sheridan High School’s graduation, then explore the photo gallery.

Matthew Gaston — The Sheridan Press |
Sheridan’s salutatorians, from left, Johnathan Briggs, Rachel Petersburg and Marissa Brenneman each took a turn to speak to their fellow graduates during the commencement ceremony at Homer Scott Field Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 

TONGUE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

Read the article on Tongue River High School’s graduation.

Ashleigh Fox —The Sheridan Press |
Senior Wyatt Yeigh, right, laughs at keynote speaker Edward Hinzman Sunday, May 26, 2019.

 

By |May. 28, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN