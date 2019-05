SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block Hi Tech Drive, 8:54 a.m.

• Structure fire, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:10 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, intersection of Main Street and Burkitt Street, 2:42 pm

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:34 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 2:18 p.m.

Monday

• RMA assist, 600 block Riverside Drive, 8:49 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, 4:57 a.m.

• Medical, Edwards Drive, 9:40 a.m.

• Medical, West Works Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 87, 12:01 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Medical, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:02 p.m.

• Trauma, Main Street and Burkitt Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Trauma, Dutch Creek Road, 7:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 5:41 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Trauma, West Works Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:00 p.m.

• Trauma, Dayton Road, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 8:42 p.m.

• Medical, Parker Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Trauma, Huntington Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Assist, Avoca Avenue, 10:00 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 11:41 p.m.

Monday

• Medical, Riverside Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:10 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 12:34 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 3:32 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:57 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Medical, South Thurmond Street, 9:07 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday – Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, Willow Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 345, 9:57 a.m.

• Fraud, Oxbow Drive, 11:56 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, 12:41 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Dee Drive, 1:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Thunderbird Drive, 5:35 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345 and Highway 14, 12:25 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Soldier Creek Road, 7:40 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, 10:40 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 336, 2:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 3:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dayton Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, 6:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dana Avenue, 9:32 p.m.

Sunday

• Warrant service, Highway 345, 8:56 a.m.

• Accident, Bridge Street, 9:04 a.m.

• Warrant service, Highway 345, 9:52 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Highway 345, 11:57 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Early Creek Road, 1:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Halbert Street, 2:00 p.m.

• Damaged property, Dayton Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mobile Drive, 5:53 p.m.

• Alarm, Lane Lane, 6:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ulm Road, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, 8:34 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Matthew B. Vallejo, 34, Sheridan, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Friday

• Jeffrey A. Edwards, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Seth M. Behm, 32, Forsyth, Montana, courtesy hold, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Julie L. Miller, 56, Billings, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Corey N. Dekruyf, 28, Casper, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Harrison B. Demontiney, 28, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting $500-plus, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael N. Demontiney, 33, Wyola, Montana, shoplifting $500-plus, DUS, possession controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rudolph J. Demontiney, 37, Wyola, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, shoplifting $500-plus, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Mikel S. McKee, 37, Casper, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Florence J. McKenzie, 21, Mandaree, North Dakota, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Kyler J. Phillips, 26, Bar Nunn, possession controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jack D. Romanose, 33, Busby, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Loreal L. Hamlin, 27, Sheridan, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 69

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: N/A

Number of releases for the weekend: N/A

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: N/A