Tips to stay out of harm’s way as National Water Safety Month nears end

SHERIDAN — As a teenage lifeguard in training, Seth Ulvestad remembered watching an instructional video.

It featured a middle-schooler who was a quality athlete and skilled swimmer who lost his life after drowning in a pool.

That hammered home the importance of water safety to Ulvestad, who is now the Sheridan Recreation District director.

“Oh wow, this is real; this can happen,” Ulvestad recalled thinking.

May is National Water Safety Month and nearing its conclusion.

As summer kicks into high gear, tips around water can help prevent tragic situations like the one about which Ulvestad learned.

Sheridan County YMCA aquatics director Jennifer Fenton said knowing how to swim is the most important aspect to ensure safety around water.

Fenton said adult supervision is vital, even for kids who are good swimmers. For people who own pools, she said constant attention and some type of barrier so a person cannot walk or fall directly into the water are crucial.

Fenton also said the sooner a person is introduced to water, the better.

Sheridan resident Peter Schrock, who founded and operated Family Swim School in Minnesota for 28 years before recently retiring, agreed.

“Getting children, preschoolers to understand aquatic awareness (and) the water around them — that’s important,” Schrock said. “… They have to be familiar with their surroundings so they can be comfortable in it.”

Locally, the SRD operates the Kendrick Pool that is open from June through August. The Kendrick Pool hosts open swim from 1 to 7 p.m. but has breaks at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. so kids do not wear themselves out.

Ulvestad said parents and children must know their swimming limits.

“Make sure you’re checking on them,” Ulvestad said. “Make sure they’re not just going after it for three hours … Sometimes they just don’t know when to stop.”

Ulvestad also said large inflatable devices can cause danger at the Kendrick Pool because they could trap someone underneath them or restrict a lifeguard’s vision.

Fenton added that inflatable devices can be risky on larger bodies of water. A device could deflate or pop if it becomes caught on a rock or other debris. If that happens and a person is far from shore without a life jacket, it could be dangerous.

In general, when taking part in water recreation outdoors, few things are safer than always wearing a lifejacket.

Ulvestad mentioned that the weather in the Bighorn Mountains can change in an instant.

“A storm could come in (and) you get knocked off your boat, if you don’t have a lifejacket on, you put yourself at risk,” Ulvestad said. “… No matter how great of a swimmer you are, if you’re out there in open water, it’s just really important to have a lifejacket on.”

Ulvestad also urged extra caution when rivers run high like they currently are. He has seen tractor tires, fences and tarps floating downstream, all of which could be hazardous. High rivers also create dangerous undertows that can sweep people off their feet.

Fenton said it can be a shock to the system going from the warm, controlled water at the YMCA to chillier, less predictable lakes and rivers. She said people should always be aware of their surroundings when venturing into a colder or unsupervised body of water. Outdoor bodies of water also pose more obstacles because their murkiness makes it difficult to gauge the depth of water.

Fenton has four children and the issue of water safety is never far from the front of her mind. Most children have some amount of skepticism or fear, but Fenton worries about kids who run and jump with no hesitation. She noted that roughhousing, dunking each other or breath-holding contests are forbidden at the YMCA for the risks they pose.

Fenton also said it is important to keep an eye on older adults, many of whom in Sheridan stay active through swimming or walking laps in pools.

“It would be a very quiet, easy thing for them to slip under,” Fenton said.

Schrock said the same thing applies to kids.

“Drowning children rarely make a sound,” Schrock said. “They just kind of slip under.”

Schrock stressed that layered supervision — meaning multiple people or barriers — is key, especially when young children are involved.

“Don’t just think one layer of supervision is adequate,” Schrock said. “Have backups for your backups.”

Schrock said water entails a balance between safety and entertainment but noted that safety must come first in that equation.

“A lot of great memory building takes place around the backyard family pool,” Schrock said. “… The water is always a fascination for young children … Infants and toddlers, they dig water, but just make sure they understand water is their friend and it’ll be your friend. Once you learn how to swim, it lasts a whole lifetime.”

With higher temperatures and more water-related activities inside and outside, staying aware of a few basic tips can prevent injuries or something much worse.