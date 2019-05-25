City hires Hayward to stop landslides near Sheridan Junior High School

SHERIDAN — Construction companies under the direction of Hayward Baker Inc. out of Commerce City, Colorado will begin constructing two walls to help prevent further landsliding on Goose Creek at the end of this month and are expected to complete the project in September.

Hayward Baker Project Manager Robert Schiermeyer presented to a group of citizens Thursday evening about the project and details of construction. Hayward Superintendent Phillip Hulet contributed to the nuts and bolts aspect of the project presentation, explaining how water will drain among other construction elements.

The city of Sheridan advertised bids March 25, April 1 and April 11, to which only Hayward Baker Inc. responded.

The guaranteed total maximum price totals $7,819,243.78, with breakdowns of $6,804,718 for construction services, $674,290 for construction management and $340,236 for project contingency.

To fund the project, the city has $8,269,664 total, coming from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for construction costs ($3,750,000); USDA grant for engineer, design and quality assurance ($600,000); a mineral royalty grant ($350,000); a state revolving loan fund loan ($1,500,000); Sheridan County School District 2 contribution ($1,584,664); and Capital Gains Tax funds ($485,000).

Hayward is also providing a five-year warranty on the project, so within the five years after completion, they will honor and fix any issues free of charge.

The scope of the project will include building two walls on the northwest side of Goose Creek to stop landsliding in that area, with a pathway in between the upper and lower walls.

“In simple terms, the soil doesn’t have enough internal strength to hold itself up,” Schiermeyer said.

Most of the area will receive a two-retaining wall system — an upward vertical retaining wall and a lower vertical retaining wall. An existing wall built by another company at least five years ago is holding and not moving, but has not been completely successful in stopping the landslide from growing. Hayward will attach to the existing wall and build a wall all the way down to Kendrick Park. The lower wall will be constructed from Lewis Street to Kendrick Park.

Between the two walls, Hayward will construct a pathway meant for service vehicles and pedestrians. The walls, instead of looking like a concrete slab, will be fashioned in a way to make them look like natural cascading boulders.

Part of the project will include widening the stream to a natural and required width of 40 feet. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also involved in the project and will work to help naturalize the creek, likely in the summer of 2020.

Because the construction will be so close to SJHS, Schiermeyer said construction will begin after the end of the school year at the end of May. Construction equipment is currently parked at the top of the hill immediately southeast of SJHS and Lewis Street. The completion of the project is projected for the end of September. Construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with trucks running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those same days.

City Public Works Director Lane Thompson gave the warning he likes to give before each project, he said, and apologize for any inconvenience and noise disturbances during the construction period. Thompson said he hopes this solution will be “one and done” for the hill slides in that area. Other slides throughout the city have begun, but this project was an immediate need for the city and Sheridan County School District 2.