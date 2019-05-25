Inn cancels all weekend events

SHERIDAN — Eatons’ Ranch Spring Horse Drive has been canceled due to muddy, slick and unsafe conditions from the rain and snow received in the last week. The Historic Sheridan Inn will follow suit.

The Historic Sheridan Inn has canceled all events surrounding the horse drive.

The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum will still host a pancake breakfast for $10 per plate that includes museum admission as a fundraiser for the museum.

The museum posted on Facebook Thursday that “While the horses won’t be running we’ll still be flipping pancakes! Take the morning off and enjoy the Bighorns from our patio.”