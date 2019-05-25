On treaties and reparations

This week, all conversational roads seemed to lead to Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court opinion on Herrera v. Wyoming.

The case was against Clayvin Herrera, who allegedly killed elk on public land in Sheridan County out of season in January 2014. The defendant’s lawyers argued that the Crow tribal member was hunting under the authority of the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.

In the days since the ruling, tribes and supporters have been celebrating the government’s affirmation of the treaty. But some opponents have been scrambling to prove that the agreement was voided in 1890, when Wyoming became a state.

This call for reneging on the treaty has struck me as the antithesis of the national conversation about paying reparations to descendants of African slaves.

The idea of reparations has been around since the end of slavery, but granting more than “40 acres and a mule” was long considered a political non-starter. Recently, though, it has gained traction on the national stage.

Nodding to the role that African American voters will play in the 2020 primary, many of the Democratic presidential candidates are supporting reparations (or a similar policy to close the racial wealth gap).

On a more concrete level, just last month, Georgetown University undergraduates voted to increase their tuition by $27.20 per student to benefit the descendants of the 272 enslaved Africans who were sold to secure the school’s financial future.

However, many Americans, predominantly white, don’t love the concept of reparations, which defies the by-your-bootstraps American dream. It punishes the son for the sins of his father, critics say.

“I’ve worked hard for what I’ve got,” goes the rejoinder. “Besides, I didn’t do anything — I wasn’t a slave owner, and hundreds of years have passed.”

Advocates for reparations respond by pointing to the systemic political and economic oppression of African Americans over those hundreds of years of “freedom.” In his famous article “The Case for Reparations,” author Ta-nehisi Coates sums it up:

“Two hundred fifty years of slavery. Ninety years of Jim Crow. Sixty years of separate but equal. Thirty-five years of racist housing policy. Until we reckon with our compounding moral debts, America will never be whole.”

The article — which should be required reading for this conversation, whether you are for reparations or against — was published in The Atlantic in June 2014, six months after Herrera’s case began.

Which brings me back here, now. What do reparations for descendants of African slaves have to do with our current controversy over the Crow Tribe’s treaty? Here’s how I see the analogy:

The call to give reparations aims to acknowledge an injustice done by the U.S. to a population of Americans and to attempt to correct it.

The call to overrule Native Americans’ right to hunt aims to repudiate a promise made by the U.S. to another population of Americans.

Our country has a bad habit of breaking treaties. From 1778 to 1871, the U.S. government entered into more than 500 treaties with Native American tribes; it has since violated all of them, according to author Timothy Egan’s well-researched essay “The Nation; Mending a Trail of Broken Treaties.”

As with African Americans, the federal government’s actions over centuries have continued to repress Native Americans. The U.S. still owns the majority of Native American reservation lands and controls their economic development, according to documents from the U.S. Department of Interior. As a result of mismanagement, these reservations house some of the poorest communities in the nation, fueling negative stereotypes.

These stereotypes have come to light, online and off, since the Supreme Court’s opinion to uphold the 1868 treaty in Wyoming.

“Say goodbye to the game population in the Big Horns. We all know this will be abused,” a person wrote on a Sheridan Press Facebook post that reported the ruling, mirroring other comments.

On the other side, an ACLU of Montana statement by Lillian Alvernaz said the ruling allows tribal members “to provide sustenance for their families and children…This is especially important for the well-being and health of the Tribe because access to healthy food on the reservation is limited.”

I imagine the reality will be somewhere in the middle of hunting for pleasure and hunting for food, as is already the case for both white and Native American hunters in Montana and Wyoming. The idea that Crow hunters will go wild and wipe out whole populations of animals strikes me as extreme. And yet —

“[I]f that does happen (and it could) the Native American community will be the first to suffer the consequences,” another follower commented on the Press Facebook post. “However the rule of law and honoring our treaties is a more important issue than hunting opportunities for the general public [in my opinion].”

Introducing a form of legal hunting out of season complicates the conservation efforts put in place by hunting regulations. I do not envy the U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Game and Fish officials who now must understand what comes next for hunters’ access and licensing.

But there is truth in the words penned by conservative justice Neil Gorsuch in another decision affirming tribal rights earlier this year: “[T]oday and to its credit, the Court holds the parties to the terms of their deal. It is the least we can do.”