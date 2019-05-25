Sheridan has reason to celebrate in June

Celebrate: Weatherby

Celebrate: Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run

Celebrate: WAM

In the upcoming weeks, Sheridan will clearly have the opportunity to showcase our community on a variety of fronts. First and a big deal is the grand opening of the Weatherby facility in the Tech Park on June 13. This is a solid demonstration of the ability to the state of Wyoming to see an opportunity and, via a variety of collaborative efforts, secure the relocation of a viable recreation/arms business to Wyoming and specifically to Sheridan.

The collected effort to get the facility up and operational is always busy and this event will be the showcase. Forward Sheridan encourages any and all to take a visit, specific details continue to be available through the media. Congratulations to the Weatherby family, Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority, city of Sheridan, former Gov. Matt Mead and all that worked to enable this event. Another significant event is the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail run. This is the 27th year of the event and to frame it as a broad success is an understatement. The initial brain trust, back in 1992, of Ronn Smith, Bob Wyatt, Karen Powers, Rick Garrison and others to make it happen need to be thanked for their wisdom and energy. And also, without question, the concurrence from the agricultural grazing industry and U.S. Forest Service to get this started and keep it available is great. This is an event of national notoriety. This is a showcase of active people and their support team from the world that come to participate.

The events fill rapidly with some of world-class trail runners on the remarkable trail from Little Horn Meadows to the Dayton Park in the Bighorn National Forest. This is one of those landmark events that locks in our sense of place and care for the area we live and the opportunities it presents. At Forward Sheridan we make a concerted effort to connect with some of the runners at the local establishments, please make them feel welcome. This also furthers the importance of recreation in the Bighorn Mountains as more than socioeconomic benefit — we have an area that is valuable and appreciated by those that use it.

Kudos to the city of Sheridan hosting the Wyoming Association of Municipalities. This is a great option for many communities to visit and see how our community, in many ways, sets the standard for common infrastructure and development goals. Mayor(s) Miller, Anderson, Clark and Rohrer will be the hosts. Municipal governments are challenged with many issues and this convention will allow our community to show and tell.

From Forward Sheridan’s viewpoint, when we attend meetings at other locations, Sheridan is identified as a great place. Now we can show this off.

Jay Stender is executive director of Forward Sheridan.