Press is closed Monday, offers Memorial Day promo

Memorial Day weekend is upon us!

The Sheridan Press office is closed with no newspaper on Monday, but we have a gift for you: 15% OFF ONE YEAR OF THE SHERIDAN PRESS (print or online).*

We’ll break it down for you: That’s 12 months of hard-hitting news and fun features, 12 months of sports stories and action photos, 12 months of regional events and local announcements — in other words, 12 months of community.

To subscribe with 15% off, click here and enter code MEMORIAL at checkout.

Enjoy your three-day weekend!

* Offer runs from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 24, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27. Applies to new and existing accounts; excludes Press Pass. Must be for 12-month subscriptions. No cancellations. Happy weekend!