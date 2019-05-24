Local briefs

VFW Post 1560 to hold Memorial Day Event

SHERIDAN — VFW Post 1560 invites the community to join them in honoring Sheridan’s many veterans on Memorial Day, May 27, from 1-4 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters, 758 Broadway St.

Hamburgers, bratwurst, baked beans, chips and a drink will be available for $7, and live music will be provided by Garrison and Perkins from 1-3 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Interacting with Art continues at Expressions Gallery

SHERIDAN — The Interacting with Art series at Expressions Art Gallery continues Saturday, May 25, with artist Linda Hartman. The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hartman holds a Masters in Fine Arts from Michigan University where she studied with Lou Rizzolo. Her paintings have developed from a life of exploration and experience with the outdoors.

“As a family, our special time was spent camping, fishing, hiking and cross-country skiing, all of which shaped within me an early inner connection to wild places, and had a profound effect on the development and creation of my personal artistic motifs,” Hartman said.

While in graduate school Hartman developed and taught Outdoor Encounter Studio, a class in which students from the School of Fine Arts backpacked on South Manitou Island.

Through this class she was able to bring art students into an awareness and experience of a wild environment, to find the art and beauty within nature, and create personal art in response to their experience.

Hartman currently lives in Sheridan and works for the U.S. Forest Service.

The gallery is free and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. If you would like more information about these artists, exhibitions, or receptions, please contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email at artistic7expressions@gmail.com.

Cloud Peak Back Country to hold cleanup and meeting

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Back Country will hold a highway cleanup with a barbecue and meeting to follow starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 29.

The activities will be on Wyoming State Highway 14 east of Interstate 90, exit 25, about nine miles out.

During the meeting they will discuss upcoming events, rides and more.