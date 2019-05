SHERIDAN — Donna’s Dance Academy will perform its 2019 recital entitled Wish to Dance Friday, May 31, at 6 and 8 p.m., and on Saturday, June 1, at 6 and 8 p.m.

All performances will be at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Tickets are $21 for adults and $18.50 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at the WYO box office or online at www.wyotheater.com.