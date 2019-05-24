FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Untapped Homebrew Festival seeking entries

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and Bighorn Homebrew Club will host the second annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 6 from 2-6 p.m. The event will feature homebrewed beer from Sheridan and across the state of Wyoming. The festivities will include music, food and homebrewed beer. Organizers want to encourage local homebrewers who are interested in showcasing their brewing skills to register for the competition. Participants will need to provide at least five gallons of home brewed beer for the event, and the People’s Choice Award winner will receive $200 and have the opportunity to feature their winning beer at Luminous Brewhouse.

Entry deadline is Friday, May 31, and registration forms are available online at www.wyotheater.com.

Advance tickets for the event are available now for $20 and can be purchased at the WYO box office or at www. wyotheater.com. Ticket purchasers and attendees must be 21 years old and ID’s will be checked at the gate.

By |May. 24, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

