Justin Robert Erwin

Justin Robert Erwin was born Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19.5 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Regina Schoenfelder and Riley Lewis of Sheridan.

His sibling is Liam.

His grandparents are Celest Roper, Jed Roper and Jon Schoenfelder of Sheridan, and Paula Anderson of Vancouver, Washington.

Magnolia Mane Salveson

Magnolia Mane Salveson was born Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.

She was welcomed by parents Chase and Mary Salveson of Sheridan.

Her sibling is Isaiah.

Her grandparents are Valore and Greg Marshall of Sheridan, and Ronalee and Bryan Salveson of Sheridan.

Xayan Hosea Floate

Xayan Hosea Floate was born Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Truman and Lisa Floate of Sheridan.

His sibling is Izzy.

His grandparents are Dennis and Colleen Floate of Sheridan, Terry Alan Case of Tooele, Utah and Irene Louise Nettles of Lubbock, Texas.

Fletcher Danger Foster

Fletcher Danger Foster was born Friday, May 17, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 22 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Maxwell and Cassandra Foster of Sheridan.

His sibling is Charlotte.

His grandparents are Rosemary and Bruce Garber of Sheridan.

Brayzen Braax Goodson

Brayzen Braax Goodson was born Friday, May 17, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Brooke and Brett Goodson of Buffalo.

His siblings are Bristal and Brynlie.

Carson Sayer

Carson Sayer was born Friday, May 17, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.75 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Travis Sayer and Sherry Barney of Sheridan.

His sibling is Carlee.

His grandparents are Bonnie and Shane Barney of Sheridan.

Elliott Wood

Elliott Wood was born Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19.25 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Ethan and Mallory Wood of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Steve and Monica Micek of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Deborah and Ron Wood of Sheridan.

David Leroy Kerr

David Leroy Kerr was born Monday, May 20, 2019, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He was welcomed by parents Josef and Leslie Kerr of Sheridan.

His sibling is Arielle.

His grandparents are Rande and Margaret Kerr of Killdeer, North Dakota and Albert and Susan Hitchcock of Sheridan.