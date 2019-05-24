Two locals arrested on meth charges

FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — Two individuals were arrested on felony drug charges May 22 by joint efforts of law enforcement in Sheridan County.

Emmet Jerry Shepherd and Candice Louise Reimers, both of Sheridan, were arrested on miscellaneous methamphetamine charges.

Shepherd was arrested on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to deliver marijuana.

Reimers was arrested on one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.

Small amounts of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms were seized from the individuals.

The arrests and search warrants were the result of a lengthy investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation — with the assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan Police Department and Wyoming Highway Patrol — into a group of individuals involved in the distribution of methamphetamine and marijuana in the Sheridan area.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.

