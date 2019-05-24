Man accused of assaulting disabled women

CASPER — Prosecutors say the employee of a group home raped two women with mental disabilities while working at the facility. Trae D. Smith, of Casper, who no longer works at the facility, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Natrona County District Court to eight felonies in the criminal case against him.

“Not guilty, your honor,” Smith said, dressed in Natrona County Detention Center inmate garb and standing next to his court-appointed defense attorney, Joe Hampton.

Smith faces four counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Prosecutors say he committed the crimes against three different people: two mentally disabled women and a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents filed in the case blacked out the name of the facility where the alleged crime occurred. However, District Attorney Dan Itzen on Thursday afternoon confirmed by phone that Smith worked — and allegedly committed multiple assaults — at a facility associated with All About Family, which provides day and residential programs for people with developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries.

The Star-Tribune has decided to publish the name of the company in the interest of providing information about an ongoing criminal case where the alleged victims are part of a vulnerable population. However, the Star-Tribune is not identifying the alleged victims, which is the newspaper’s standard practice in sexual assault or abuse cases.

Keith Nachbar, an attorney who represents the company, acknowledged that prosecutors have alleged crimes took place at one of the company’s facilities. He told the Star-Tribune late Thursday afternoon that the company conducts pre-employment screenings with all potential new hires.

By Shane Sanderson

Casper Star-Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange