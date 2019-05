SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 7:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 90, mile marker 30, 6:20 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time..

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• Dismissals — Carrie L. Burridge, Sheridan; Cohen Matthew Burridge, Sheridan; Jessica L. Farman, Sheridan; Jackson Wade Farman, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 2:26 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:56 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:39 a.m.

• Found property, Colonial Drive, 9:03 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 10 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Avoca Place, 10:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Theft cold, Double Eagle Drive, 1:17 p.m.

• Careless driver, Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Works Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Lewis Street, 2:02 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:24 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sugarland Drive, 2:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Wyoming Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Jefferson Street, 3:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 4:44 p.m.

• K9 search, Dana Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:34 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 7:03 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Works Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 11:14 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, I-90 Westbound, mile marker 30, 6:27 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, Wild Horse Road, mile marker 1.2, Arvada, 6:46 a.m.

• Accident, Brinton Road, 7:08 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 9:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beatty Spur Road, 9:58 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 West, mile marker 71, Dayton, 12:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Cat Creek Road, 4:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 6:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 6:46 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Donald E. Brunner, 51, Boulder City, Nevada, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Joshua E. Gilbert, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley K. Mabbit, 21, Evansville, Wyoming, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Matthew P. McWilliams, 21, Sheridan, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Taylor H. Realbird, 30, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Candice L. Reimers, 38, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Emmett J. Shepherd, 50, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance x2, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance x3, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 1