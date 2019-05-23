Local briefs

NRCS Division IV local work group meeting

SHERIDAN — The 2019 Division IV Local Work Group Meeting, which includes Sheridan and Johnson counties, will be May 24 at 10 a.m. in the Johnson County Fire Hall, located at 790 Volunteer Lane in Buffalo.

The Local Work Group provides recommendations on local natural resource priorities and criteria for local implementation of Farm Bill conservation programs to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service State Technical Committee and the district conservationist for each county.

The main objective will be to consider regional and statewide natural resource concerns and discuss the Division IV priorities and ranking criteria for the 2020 USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Concerns identified at previous meetings and recommendations the group would like to bring forward will also be discussed.

Prior to 2013, funding was allocated on a county by county basis; after that time, NRCS moved to a regional prioritization. Sheridan County is currently combined with Johnson County for funding allocations and project ranking.

In addition to the conservation district boards, representatives from the Farm Service agency/county committee, state and federal agencies, local government officials and other partners have participated in the Local Work Group in the past.

The 2008 Farm Bill also opened the Local Work Group for public participation, so interested individuals are also invited to attend. For more information, contact Andrew Cassiday with the USDA NRCS, Sheridan field office or Carrie Rogaczewski with the Sheridan County Conservation District.

The Met Live continues at the WYO

SHERIDAN — Francis Poulenc’s “Dialogues des Carmélites” is coming to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center May 25 at 10 a.m. as part of the The Met Live in HD series.

One of the most successful operas of the later decades of the 20th century, “Dialogues des Carmélites” is a rare case of a modern work that is equally esteemed by audiences and experts. The opera focuses on a young member of an order of Carmelite nuns, the aristocratic Blanche de la Force, who must overcome a pathological timidity in order to answer her life’s calling. The score reflects key aspects of its composer’s personality: Francis Poulenc was an urbane Parisian with a profound mystical dimension, and the opera addresses both the characters’ internal lives and their external realities.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads the classic John Dexter production of Poulenc’s devastating story of faith and martyrdom. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard sings the touching role of Blanche and soprano Karita Mattila, a legend in her own time, returns to the Met as the Prioress.

Tickets cost $21 for adults and seniors and $11 for students, and can be purchased at the WYO box office or at wyotheater.com.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

D.A. Davidson to shred documents for community

SHERIDAN — D.A. Davidson & Co. will shred documents for free May 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The document shredding is open to any individual or business.

Shredding will be done at the D.A. Davidson Wealth Management office, located at 2 N. Main St., Suite 102. For more information, call 307-674-6288.

Boondock Nation episode premiering in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — In February 2019, Sheridan Travel & Tourism and Arrowhead Lodge partnered to host a production team from Boondock Nation, a Wisconsin-based film and television production company with deep ties to Wyoming.

Boondock Nation is a TV series following three backcountry snowmobilers on their travels across the United States and Canada.

Over a series of days in the Bighorn Mountains, the Boondock Nation crew captured snowmobile action, and Sheridan County residents will soon have two opportunities to view this latest episode before it airs nationally. The first showing will be Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse, and the second showing will be Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Lodge.

Partnering with Boondock Nation allows Sheridan Travel & Tourism to highlight snowmobiling and winter recreation as a major draw for Wyoming. Snowmobile recreation is an important economic engine for the Sheridan community, and draws visitors from across the Mountain West, Midwest, and beyond.

The showings are free and open to the public. Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St. and Arrowhead Lodge is located at 6002 U.S. Highway 14.