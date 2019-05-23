Chronic wasting disease meeting to be held on May 30

SHERIDAN — The public is invited to participate in a meeting in Sheridan held by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to provide information and gather crucial public input on chronic wasting disease. The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 30 from 6-9 p.m. at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.

The meeting is a part of the Game and Fish CWD collaborative process facilitated by the Ruckelshaus Institute, Haub School of Environmental and Natural Resources with the University of Wyoming to develop a revised CWD management plan.

“CWD is widely distributed across Wyoming and is fatal to deer, elk and moose. Providing information and hearing from the public is important as Game and Fish works to address CWD in Wyoming, and we hope people will come to these meetings to learn about CWD and have conversations with us,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife. “It is essential to learn what people in Wyoming know and think as we work through this collaborative process.”

The meeting will begin with Game and Fish sharing foundational information about CWD before dividing into smaller groups with the public to discuss ideas on the management plan. Following the meetings, the Ruckelshaus Institute will compile the information gathered from across the state and present it to the 32 members of the newly-appointed Game and Fish CWD working group. The group will consider this information as well as other information developed from within the working group as they work to develop a revised CWD management plan.

“The work in these meetings will be informative to all parties involved,” said Jessica Western, director of the Collaboration Program in Natural Resources for the Ruckelshaus Institute. “Game and Fish and the public will learn from each other and, at the end of this process, have a solid CWD management plan that is rooted in science and the needs of Wyoming’s public. I look forward to facilitating these meetings and the working group.”

Meetings will also be held Laramie, Casper, Worland and Pinedale.

For those unable to attend in person, a meeting will be recorded and available to view on the Game and Fish website.

Members of the public are also welcome to submit online comments for consideration in the revision of the CWD management plan.

Information on CWD in Wyoming, including maps of distribution and prevalence, can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov.