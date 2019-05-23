Arvada-Clearmont’s Ellingrod named Counselor of the Year

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming School Counselor Association is pleased to announce that Loyce Ellingrod is the 2020 Wyoming School Counselor of the Year. Ellingrod is the school counselor at Sheridan County School District 3.

She is now eligible for consideration by the American School Counselor Association for National School Counselor of the Year recognition. In February of 2020, Ellingrod will travel to Washington, D.C., to be honored by the American School Counselor Association with all of the state winners nationwide.

Ellingrod started with Arvada-Clearmont School in 2006 and also serves as the High School Representative for the Wyoming School Counselor Association.