Click It or Ticket mobilization in Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — As the Memorial Day holiday approaches, Sheridan County Law Enforcement is reminding all drivers of the importance of seat belt use. The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort runs from May 20 through June 2 and is focused on enforcing seat belt use. Sheridan County law enforcement will be especially active this Memorial Day weekend as officers, deputies and troopers will target those who are not buckling up.

“A seat belt is your best protection in the event of a crash and in Wyoming it’s the law,” Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said. “If you know anyone who does not buckle up, ask them to change their ways.”

In Sheridan County from 2013 to 2017, nine people died in vehicle crashes who were not buckled up, and nationally in 2017, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States.

“If this enforcement crackdown makes people aware of the dangers of unrestrained driving, and encourages them to buckle up, then we’ll consider our efforts successful,” Koltiska said.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.