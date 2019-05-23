Birding and wildflower walk June 2 at Wagon Box site

SHERIDAN — Dr. Jackie Canterbury of Bighorn Audubon will lead a birding and wildflower walk on Sunday, June 2, at the grasslands of the Wagon Box site and the Little Piney Creek riparian area starting at 9 a.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to view wildflowers in this area, the open grasslands surrounding the historic site as well as the many cottonwoods and aspen.

Lazuli Buntings, American Redstarts, MacGillivarys’s Warblers, Bobolinks, Savannah Sparrows and other grassland sparrows are also known to inhabit and nest in the area.

The event is free and open to the public.

The walk will begin at the Wagon Box site.