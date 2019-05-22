Volunteering in the Theater: Many happy hands make light work

I have been president of the Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild Board of Directors for two years. When it’s all said and done, I will have been on the board for five years. It has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, but life changes (hello, marriage, baby and new job) have made it impossible for me to continue in that capacity.

I don’t intend to leave the Sheridan scene any time soon. I love everyone I have worked with and performed with and I hope I can continue for years to come, but the responsibilities of running the board are more than I am willing to take on at this stage in my life. I think that in many ways, all boards of directors are the same: when they are populated with people who have a passion for the mission, they are extremely rewarding and often downright fun, but when people don’t buy into the mission, or harbor resentments or petty rivalries, a board can be miserable.

My time as president of the guild has been so rewarding, and it is in no small part due to the dedicated, intelligent, fun people that I have been blessed to have around me. I never really had to deal with a lot of conflict. Yes, we’ve had the occasional flake out, and we’ve had a few board members who had life changes that required them to leave before their terms were up, but always there was a backstop of dedicated members who believed that the show must go on, and we persevered.

Throughout my time on the board, whenever a crisis happened (and it happens not infrequently in theater) people who were not expecting to be, were called on. Much more often than not, they showed up to help. One thing I can certainly be proud of is that we only ever had to cancel one performance while I was president, and it wasn’t because of anything we had control over.

Live theater is a little like NASCAR (bear with me here): yeah, the audience is there for the race, but a little bit for the possibility of a crash, too. I am happy (or sorry, depending your motivation) to say, we mostly avoided those crashes while I was in charge. All of this reminiscing is a long-winded way of saying two things: First, thank you. Thank you to Sheridan CTG, the board, the CTG Auxiliary, the directors, the actors, the costumers, the patrons, the donors and the sponsors. Thank you all for your support and dedication. Thank you for giving of your time and money, and sweat and tears.

Second: Volunteer with CTG! There are so many things to do to make a production happen, and CTG needs help with all of it. As I mentioned before, they are so nice, and inviting, and unassuming, and helpful. Do yourself a favor and volunteer with them. I can’t imagine my life anymore without it. Check out sheridanstage.com for more information. Come on. “Game of Thrones” is over. Theater season is coming.

David Myers is the president of Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild.