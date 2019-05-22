SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Marion Street, 1:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 3:08 a.m.

• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Fort Road, 1:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:09 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Marion Court, 1:42 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Drive, 3:08 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 4:4 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Drive, 6:24 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Medical, North Brundage Lane, 1:27 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, Frank Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Carrie L. Burridge, Sheridan; Cohen Matthew Burridge, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Mallory L. Wood, Sheridan; Elliot Wayne Wood, Sheridan; Leslie D. Kerr, Sheridan; David Leroy Kerr, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:17 a.m.

• Animal found, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:20 a.m.

• Animal incident, Linden Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Sex battery, Mydland Road, 11:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Lost property, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Demple Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Taylor Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Fifth Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 p.m.

• Shots fired (one shot fired by homeowner as his brother was entering the home. No injuries, one citation issued for reckless endangering), South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wildcat Road, 1:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, Huntington Road, Parkman, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 3:19 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 345, mile marker 3.5, Parkman, 7:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, West 17th Street, 8:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Brody G. Castellow, 19, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy D. Duncan, 25, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy U. Herrera, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1