SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Marion Street, 1:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 3:08 a.m.
• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block Fort Road, 1:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:09 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, Marion Court, 1:42 a.m.
• Medical, Arlington Drive, 3:08 a.m.
• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 4:4 a.m.
• Medical, Arlington Drive, 6:24 a.m.
• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, 11:22 a.m.
• Medical, Fort Road, 1:27 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Medical, North Brundage Lane, 1:27 p.m.
• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Medical, Frank Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• Admissions — Carrie L. Burridge, Sheridan; Cohen Matthew Burridge, Sheridan
• Dismissals — Mallory L. Wood, Sheridan; Elliot Wayne Wood, Sheridan; Leslie D. Kerr, Sheridan; David Leroy Kerr, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Structure fire, Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:17 a.m.
• Animal found, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:20 a.m.
• Animal incident, Linden Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 9:15 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Sex battery, Mydland Road, 11:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:01 p.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Demple Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• ZPF violation, Taylor Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Fifth Street, 5:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 p.m.
• Shots fired (one shot fired by homeowner as his brother was entering the home. No injuries, one citation issued for reckless endangering), South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Battery, West 13th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Welfare check, Wildcat Road, 1:40 p.m.
• Damaged property, Huntington Road, Parkman, 3:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 3:19 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 345, mile marker 3.5, Parkman, 7:46 p.m.
• Hit and run, West 17th Street, 8:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Brody G. Castellow, 19, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Timothy D. Duncan, 25, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy U. Herrera, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 68
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1