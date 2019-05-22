FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Marion Street, 1:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1000 block Arlington Boulevard, 3:08 a.m.

• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block Fort Road, 1:24 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Structure fire, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:09 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, Marion Court, 1:42 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Drive, 3:08 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 4:4 a.m.

• Medical, Arlington Drive, 6:24 a.m.

• Medical, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 1:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Medical, North Brundage Lane, 1:27 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, Clarendon Avenue, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, Frank Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Carrie L. Burridge, Sheridan; Cohen Matthew Burridge, Sheridan

• Dismissals — Mallory L. Wood, Sheridan; Elliot Wayne Wood, Sheridan; Leslie D. Kerr, Sheridan; David Leroy Kerr, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Structure fire, Avoca Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:17 a.m.

• Animal found, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:20 a.m.

• Animal incident, Linden Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 9:15 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Sex battery, Mydland Road, 11:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Lost property, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Sixth Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Demple Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:07 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Taylor Avenue, 1:44 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Fifth Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 p.m.

• Shots fired (one shot fired by homeowner as his brother was entering the home. No injuries, one citation issued for reckless endangering), South Sheridan Avenue, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 a.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:15 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Battery, West 13th Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, Wildcat Road, 1:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, Huntington Road, Parkman, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 3:19 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 345, mile marker 3.5, Parkman, 7:46 p.m.

• Hit and run, West 17th Street, 8:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Brody G. Castellow, 19, Sheridan, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy D. Duncan, 25, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy U. Herrera, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 68

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

By |May. 22, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN