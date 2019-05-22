Local briefs

2019 CWAM annual meeting in Gillette

GILLETTE — Emily Graslie, The Field Museum’s chief curiosity correspondent and host of the science YouTube channel The Brain Scoop, will be the keynote speaker at Colorado-Wyoming Association of Museums’ annual meeting in Gillette.

The meeting will take place May 23-25 at CAM-PLEX and Graslie will speak at 10 a.m. May 24. The public is invited to attend, and tickets are available now at CWAM-US.org for only $10.

Graslie has been a museum advocate since 2011 when she began volunteering at the University of Montana’s Philip L. Wright Zoological Museum.

In 2013, she joined The Field Museum where she uses a variety of new media to communicate the importance of natural history museums with the world.

The theme for the annual meeting is “Energy for Impact,” focusing on reenergizing museum workers and volunteers and, in turn, energizing the public. On this topic, Graslie will speak about the value of curiosity and its impactful role in museums.

Learn more at cwam-us.org. Tickets for the keynote speech, sessions, workshops, banquet and tours are available now.

DAR to meet May 23

SHERIDAN — The May meeting of the Sheridan Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be Thursday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Rosemary Schunk’s home, 26 Upper Road.

For more information call Nancy Buchanan Talbott at 361-522-1503.

TRVCC to host carnival May 23

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center is sponsoring an After School Carnival Thursday, May 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Tongue River Learning Center. Activities will include a dunk tank, fishing pond, putt-putt golf, games and prizes. Food and drinks will also be available. The Tongue River Learning Center is located at the old Tongue River Elementary School, 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester.