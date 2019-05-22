Wyoming residents have access to thousands of audio books

SHERIDAN — Wyoming residents now have access to thousands more free, downloadable audiobook titles to take on the road for summer vacation, thanks to the Wyoming State Library’s launch of RBDigital Unlimited. This subscription marks a major expansion of the RBDigital service, available through GoWYLD.net.

With the new statewide subscription to the Unlimited service, the number of titles with simultaneous access has increased from approximately 8,000 to 28,000. With unlimited checkouts, library patrons can choose a title and download it to a phone, device or computer without encountering a hold or delay.

Unlimited titles include all content from the RBDigital family of imprints, including all Recorded Books titles that are six months or older, and all titles from Gildan, Christian Audio, Tantor Media, and others.

In addition, thanks to the contributions of many Wyoming libraries, the State Library will continue to purchase single user titles from publishers like Blackstone, Simon & Schuster Audio, Macmillan, Books on Tape, and Recorded Books within the embargo period of six months.

Available titles include bestsellers from award-winning authors and narrators like Danielle Steel, Pierce Brown, Davina Porter, and Ramón de Ocampo. Hundreds of new titles across all genres are added to the collection every month, so there’s always something new and interesting to listen to.

RBDigital is available free to all Wyoming residents, accessible with any local public or community college library card.

To learn more go to gowyld.net/econtent/rbdigital, and visit your app store to download the RBDigital app to access this collection as well as more than 100 full color, simultaneous-use digital magazines.