American Horse graduates from Northwest Nazarene University

NAMPA, Idaho — Christie American Horse, daughter of the late Fred and Lenna Goehring, and niece of Betty Lee and Ella Ann Lee, is a 2019 graduate cum laude from Northwest Nazarene University in the Master of Arts program in Pastoral Ministry.

American Horse was a 1979 graduate from Sheridan High School, and received her undergraduate degrees in Fine Art and Social Welfare from NNU in Nampa, Idaho.

She taught for many years in Los Angeles, California, Wyoming and Montana.

She is a former social worker with the Salvation Army and resident monitor with Volunteers of America community shelter.

Currently she works for an organization which works with adults with developmental disabilities.

By |May. 22, 2019|

