Little Bighorn Battlefield announces Memorial Day observance

CROW AGENCY, Mont. — In honor of America’s veterans, active duty personnel and casualties from our nation’s wars, Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will host a Memorial Day program at the Visitor Center 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. The program includes special speakers and posting of the colors by the Hardin American Legion Post  No. 8. This year’s keynote speaker will be Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

In preparation for Memorial Day, each grave of the approximately 5,000 persons interred at Custer National Cemetery will be decorated with a small American flag by students from Pretty Eagle Catholic School Thursday, May 23. More information about the cemetery, and a register of interments, is available at the visitor center. Memorial floral decorations are encouraged at Custer National Cemetery gravesites but must be removed by the following Sunday, June 2.

Extended summer hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. begin at Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument Monday, May 27 and remain in effect through Labor Day. The visitor center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily. The self-guiding tour road to Last Stand Hill/Battle Ridge and the Reno-Benteen Battlefield will also be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entrance fees will be $25 per vehicle; motorcycle $20; per person walk-in.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument administers the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Scheduled interpretive ranger programs are offered at the visitor center daily during the summer. This year is the 143rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn. For more information, please call 406-638-2621, or visit www.nps.gov/libi.

May. 22, 2019

