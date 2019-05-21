Proposed bill would ban grizzly hunts

POWELL — A new bill pending in the U.S. House of Representatives would prevent future grizzly bear hunts and increase Native American influence in bear conservation efforts.

Sponsored by Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., H.R. 2532 is called the Tribal Heritage and Grizzly Bear Protection Act. It would ban all hunting or killing of grizzly bears except in certain cases of conflict and tribal religious ceremonies. The bill would also create a new committee that would work in conjunction with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee that oversees the species in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem; the new panel would add members of any federally recognized Indian tribe “whose tribal land is … located within historical range” deemed suitable habitat for grizzlies.

More than 200 tribes, including leaders of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone nations on the Wind River Reservation, signed a statement that opposed delisting the Yellowstone area’s grizzly bears in 2016.

Lynnette Grey Bull, senior vice president of Global Indigenous Council and a spokesperson for the Wind River Northern Arapaho Elders Society, said tribes within grizzly territory were excluded from conservation discussions.

“Our elders were among those who felt vulnerable as the delisting contention grew, which was due to the hostility that was generated toward our people at interagency and state grizzly bear meetings in Wyoming,” Grey Bull said at a Wednesday hearing on H.R. 2532. The feeling is common among tribal leaders in the West, said Tom Rodgers, senior adviser to the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

“During the grizzly delisting process, the Interior [Department] failed to answer tribes’ questions about the influence of multinational extractive industry corporations on grizzly delisting,” Rodgers said.

Instead of trophy hunting the grizzly bear — which tribal nations consider sacred — they advocate relocating problem grizzlies to sovereign tribal lands in historic grizzly range, where biologically suitable habitat exists. The tribes say they would like to explore the development of an ecotourism industry with the bears.

Testimony in favor of the bill was heard from three tribal representatives on Wednesday, as well from Barrie Gilbert, a conservation ecologist at Utah State University.

Gilbert testified it is well accepted among large carnivore scientists that state wildlife agencies are not as equipped or resourced to manage at the level of federal personnel — and that state management suffers from anti-grizzly bear political interference.

“Just because grizzlies are expanding their range further from the protected park does not indicate that there is a surplus available for legal killing,” Gilbert said. “Rather an interpretation of lowered density because of an impoverished food base is more likely.” Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director Brian Nesvik disputed Gilbert’s condemnation of state management and traveled to D.C. to oppose the bill. Nesvik argued state agencies are the best to manage wildlife not under federal Endangered Species Act protections. While the grizzly is currently under federal management, Nesvik argued it’s fully recovered according to the standards set by the act and only currently listed due to activist litigation.

“The states played a lead role in the GYE population recovery. From a data collection, public education, conflict management, law enforcement and research perspective, the states have conducted the majority of the work even under federal protection,” Nesvik said.

Jonathan Wood, senior attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, also appeared in opposition of the bill. Wood said Congress should incentivize continued state and tribal efforts to establish additional populations and seek to convert grizzlies into less of a liability and more of an asset for landowners who accommodate them.

“Ultimately, managing recovered wildlife is a state responsibility, and it’s time for states to lead on grizzly bear conservation,” Wood said. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., were allowed to join the committee meeting to question witnesses, but Cheney was unable to attend due to meetings in the Capitol; she did meet one-on-one with Nesvik immediately after the hearing.

In an email, Cheney voiced her opposition to the bill.

“Decisions regarding the management of our state’s wildlife population should be made by the stakeholders on the ground, and not un-elected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.,” Cheney said.

She said legislation “pushed by the far left” denies all scientific evidence about conservation of the species, noting both Democratic and Republican administrations have concluded that the area’s grizzly population is fully recovered.

“However, this proposal ignores those findings, all at the expense of Wyoming’s ecosystem, the interests of our ranchers, and the grizzly bear itself,” Cheney said.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Grijalva, was also absent on Wednesday, with the hearing headed by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

“It comes as no surprise that recent attempts by (the Trump) administration to remove protections for the grizzly, as well as blatant disregard for proper tribal consultation, warrants this subcommittee’s attention,” Neguse said.

By Mark Davis

Powell Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange