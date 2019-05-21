NWS issues flood watch

SHERIDAN — National Weather Service out of Billings, Montana, has issued a flood watch for north central Wyoming and portions of Montana.

The watch is in effect from late Tuesday night though Saturday morning.

The watch indicates that widespread rain and mountain snow will fall across the region this week. Because soil conditions are already moist, additional rainfall will cause rises in creeks and streams. The NWS said rural, unpaved roads may become impassable in low spots due to slick conditions and water crossing the roads. According to the Wyoming Water Supply Outlook provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in early May, snow water equivalents in north central Wyoming were 60 to 80 percent of the median and rivers and creeks along the Tongue and Powder River basins were forecasted to have below normal streamflow volumes during the upcoming snowmelt season.

Rain began Monday night and forecasters predicted it would continue, mixed with snow overnight, through Thursday. Chances of rain will continue beyond that into the weekend, too.

County officials said self-fill sandbag stations are available at the Story fire hall, Big Horn fire hall, county shop and the west side of the Sheridan County Fairgrounds. Self-fill stations are also available at Ranchester Town Hall and the town shop in Dayton.

Those planning to utilize the self-fill stations should bring an irrigation shovel, gloves and somebody to help them fill bags.