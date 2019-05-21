SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block West 12th Street, 10:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 4:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 6:31 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:50

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:56

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 12:57 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 2:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 6:19 p.m.

• Medical, North 29th Street, Billings, 8:30 p.m.

• West 12th Street, Medical, 10:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Public intoxication, Sumner Street, 2:43 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Works Street, 10 a.m.

• Shoplifting, East Brundage Lane, 10:22 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 10:39 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 11 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 11:33 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Phone harassment, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Shoplifter in custody, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:49 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Crook Street, 4:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:45 p.m.

• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 5:35 p.m.

• Hit and run, Black Tooth Soccer Field, 5:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:51 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main street, 11:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Damaged property, Fish Hatchery Road, 10:57 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highway 335, 11:38 a.m.

• Harassment, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 11:54 a.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 5:37 p.m.

• Traffic accident, West Fifth Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 6:41 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Steven T. Bock, 44, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ashley D. French, 32, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rudolfo A. Martinez, 49, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brody G. Stanton, 26, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 4