CHAPS announces grant to aid local vets

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy announced a $30,000 grant received from the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation. The grant is earmarked for scholarships and will provide equine assisted learning, riding and/or driving lessons to veterans from Sheridan and Johnson counties.

“We are exceedingly grateful to the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation for their continued support of the CHAPS program. We live in a very generous community,” said Kristen Marcus, CHAPS executive director. “It is our goal to provide high quality services for veterans struggling with PTSD, anxiety, depression and other disabilities. It is our honor to serve those who served us.”

CHAPS serves youth, adults and veterans with physical, mental, social and/or psychological disabilities. Scholarship funding is the second greatest need for the CHAPS organization.

In 2018, more than 90 percent of all CHAPS clients required at least a partial scholarship to participate. The largest funding need is operational funding.

The program served 271 individuals in 2018 and expects to serve nearly 300 individuals in 2019.

CHAPS would like to invite the members of the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation Board as well as all community members to come out for a tour and to see the program in action. For more information, please visit www.chapswyo.org.