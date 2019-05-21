FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Wyoming National Guard unit deploys to Kosovo

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Army National Guard will say farewell to soldiers in Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment May 28 at 2 p.m. before they deploy to Kosovo.

Gov. Mark Gordon, Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, and the Wyoming Army National Guard command team will attend the event at the Star Valley High School football stadium, in Afton.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

The soldiers are deploying to perform a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and will be assigned to the U.S. European Command. Their first stop after leaving Cheyenne will be Fort Bliss, Texas, for additional mobilization training.

This is the first time the Wyoming infantry unit has deployed since organizing in 2016.

The deploying soldiers are from Colorado, Montana, Utah and the Wyoming communities of Afton, Bondurant, Casper, Cheyenne, Cowley, Dubois, Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Guernsey, Jackson, Laramie, Lyman, Marbleton, Pinedale, Rawlins, Saratoga, Sheridan, Torrington, Wheatland, and Worland.

