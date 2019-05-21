FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Family loses home, others receive damage

SHERIDAN — Two structure fires this week have caused ample amounts of damage to a couple locations throughout Sheridan County.

The first of two occurred Saturday around noon when Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire Department and Big Horn Volunteer Fire Department all responded to a structure fire on Beaver Creek Road. The structure fire consumed 100 percent of the Lydic family home.

Another structure fire Tuesday morning sent crews to the 800 block of Avoca Avenue a little after 5 a.m. All crews were cleared from the scene by 7:45 a.m., outside of a HAZMAT crew that remained on scene to continue the investigation as to the cause of the structure fire. More information about Tuesday’s fire was not available at press time.

