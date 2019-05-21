Boondock Nation episode premiering in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — In February 2019, Sheridan Travel & Tourism and Arrowhead Lodge partnered to host a production team from Boondock Nation, a Wisconsin-based film and television production company with deep ties to Wyoming.

Boondock Nation is a TV series following three backcountry snowmobilers on their travels across the United States and Canada.

Over a series of days in the Bighorn Mountains, the Boondock Nation crew captured some of the wildest snowmobile action ever caught on film, and Sheridan County residents will soon have two opportunities to view this latest episode before it airs nationally.

The first showing will be Friday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse, and the second showing will be Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Lodge.

Partnering with Boondock Nation allows Sheridan Travel & Tourism to highlight snowmobiling and winter recreation as a major draw for Wyoming. Snowmobile recreation is an important economic engine for the Sheridan community, and draws visitors from across the Mountain West, Midwest, and beyond.

The showings are free and open to the public. Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St. and Arrowhead Lodge is located at 6002 U.S. Highway 14.