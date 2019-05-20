FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 500 block Broadway Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 100 block West Sixth Street, 2:16 p.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 400 block Beaver Creek Road, 12:43 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 700 block West Timberline Drive, 10:48 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 12:08 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Gas leak, 400 block Airport Road, 5:28 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Structure fire, 400 block Beaver Creek Road, 12:35 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, Heather Hills Lane, 3:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:02 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 8:28 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Shirley Cove, 6:52 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Assist, Beaver Creek Road, 12:44 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:24 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:46 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Medical, Brinton Road, 9:42 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue, 4:59 a.m.

• Medical, Timberline Drive, 10:47 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 2:34 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• Admissions — Brooke A. Goodson, Buffalo; Sherry M. Barney, Sheridan; Brayzen Bronx Goodson, Buffalo; Carson John Barney, Sheridan

Saturday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

Sunday

• Dismissals — Brooke A. Goodson, Buffalo; Sherry M. Barney, Sheridan; Brayzen Bronx Goodson, Buffalo; Carson John Barney, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 12:41 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 5:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Filthy premises, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Heights Way, 9:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:23 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, North Custer Street, 10 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:28 a.m.

• Damaged property, Lewis Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Works Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Animal incident, West Loucks Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 11:50 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.

• Damaged property, Meadowlark Lane, 12:08 p.m.

• Animal incident, Jefferson Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:36 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Vicious dog, West Timberline Drive, 1:50 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gillette Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 3:03 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Scott Place, 4 p.m.

• Test, Main Street, 4:28 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:54 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Canfield Street, 5:12 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 6:11 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Paintbrush Drive, 8:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:23 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Water Street 12:23 a.m.

• Open door, North Main Street, 12:54 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2:16 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 2:35 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:01 a.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:56 a.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 12:48 p.m.

• Dog at large, Schiller Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, Centennial Lane, 1:52 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 2 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burrows Street, 2:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, College Meadows Drive, 2:03 p.m.

• Death investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 2:22 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Accident, Fourth Street, 4:04 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 7:21 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, South Brooks Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street 10:57 p.m.

Sunday

• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 12:14 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Welfare check, King Street, 7:20 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:50 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:04 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Townhouse Place, 12:53 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Long Drive, 1:09 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.

• Animal found, Thurmond Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Centennial lane, 2:39 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fourth Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Battery cold, Highland Avenue, 7:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 7:56 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, Adair Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Woodland Park, 9:46 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Phone harassment, Misty Moon Lane, 10:25 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 32, 2:50 p.m.

• Civil, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:36 p.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 12:35 p.m.

Sunday

• Furnishing, Railway Street, Arvada, 12:24 a.m.

• Hit and Run, Brook Street, Ranchester, 10:10

• Animal bite, Centennial Lane, 2:15 p.m.

• Missing person, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.

• Neighbor dispute, Westview Drive, 5:04 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Brinton Road, 10:11 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• No arrests reported.

Saturday

• No arrests reported.

Sunday

• Kenneth W. Dolzadelli, 29, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Toni F. Mattice, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66

By |May. 20, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

