After School Carnival in Ranchester May 23

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center is sponsoring an After School Carnival Thursday, May 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Tongue River Learning Center. Activities will include a dunk tank, fishing pond, putt-putt golf, games and prizes. Food and drinks will also be available. The Tongue River Learning Center is located at the old Tongue River Elementary School, 124 Dayton St. in Ranchester.

By |May. 20, 2019|

