SHERIDAN — VFW Post 1560 invites the community to join them in honoring Sheridan’s many veterans on Memorial Day, May 27, from 1-4 p.m., at the organization’s headquarters, 758 Broadway St.

Hamburgers, bratwurst, baked beans, chips and a drink will be available for $7, and live music will be provided by Garrison and Perkins from 1-3 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.