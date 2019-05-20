Rams claim school’s first state title in 14 years

Big Horn High School track and field Head Coach Kirk McLaughlin used a football analogy with Kyler Ostler. Seeing as Ostler competes in both football and track, it made it appropriate to compare the two sporting worlds.

McLaughlin told Ostler, following the 300-meter hurdles, that he had earned his team a running clock. In football, once a team builds a sizable enough advantage, it is given a running clock, and that is precisely what Ostler did.

“That was a really good feeling,” Ostler said.

Ostler’s victory in the 300 hurdles — where he clocked in at 40.35 seconds — gave the Rams 141.5 points, which was more than double what second-place Glenrock had at the time. A few events later, which included a couple more victories by various Rams, and Big Horn had claimed its first state championship in 14 years.

“They stepped up in a big way,” McLaughlin said. “I can’t believe how awesome the team was both boys and girls. They just stepped up to the challenge. They didn’t overthink things. They didn’t have any breakdowns. They just went in and competed, and they were confident with what they were doing. I’m so proud of them.”

The Rams closed the book with 168.5 points, while Glenrock and Rocky Mountain rounded out the top three with 96.5 and 76 points, respectively. It was a complete three-day effort for Big Horn in Casper, especially on Saturday.

The Rams won five of the seven races Saturday, and placed inside the top eight in the other two events.

“We scored a lot of points in almost every event this weekend,” McLaughlin said. “It was a special event because everybody chipped in.”

Ostler started off Saturday with a state title in the 110-meter hurdles. He clocked in at 15.36, while teammates Liam Greenelsh and Kade VanDyken placed second and fourth with times of 15.60 and 16.20, respectively.

Carson Bates kept the momentum going, besting the field in the 100-meter dash, recording a time of 11.34. Bates also claimed a state crown in the 200-meter dash with a time 23.07.

Nathaniel Lydic and Noah Harvey did their part. Lydic crossed sixth in the 400-meter dash, logging a time of 53.12, and Harvey placed fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:00.62.

Both of those Rams made up half of the 1,600-meter relay team — which also included Will Huckeba and Ostler — that won, registering a time of 3:33.64.

The state championship, while the first in 14 years on the track, bookended an impressive 2018-19 for the Rams. Big Horn won the football state championship in record-setting fashion in the fall, and bringing home some more hardware in the spring means a lot to an already decorated senior class.

“We knew coming into the year that we wanted to be successful in all of our sports,” Greenelsh said. “Definitely in both football and track we had goals of winning, so it means a lot to come out on top in two of them.”

Lady Rams finish 12th

The Big Horn High School girls track and field team didn’t have the sheer number of athletes competing Saturday in Casper as its boys team, but the Lady Rams still closed the meet strong.

Big Horn accumulated 26 points over the three-day meet, placing 12th.

Pine Bluffs won the meet, scoring 120.5 points.

Sydney Schmidt represented the lone Lady Ram to earn a spot on the podium Saturday. She crossed sixth in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 3.10 seconds.