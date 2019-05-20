Boat ramp installed at Healy Reservoir

SHERIDAN — In late November 2018, a new boat ramp was installed in the middle parking lot at Healy Reservoir, giving boaters a second option for launching their boat this season.

The existing ramp is still usable but is made of gravel and only usable at near-full water levels. The new ramp, located about 100 yards to the north, is made of concrete railroad ties, giving the ramp a steeper entrance angle, an improved surface for vehicles and trailers and it will be usable at lower water levels. The ties were donated Wyoming Game and Fish Department by Burlington Northern Railroad and installed by Sheridan Region Habitat and Access Coordinator Seth Roseberry, with assistance from Sheridan Region fisheries personnel.

There is a 15-horsepower limit for watercraft on Healy. Boats with larger horsepower motors can launch, but must use a trolling or kicker motor that is 15 hp or less while underway. Healy Reservoir was purchased by the Wyoming Water Development Commission in 2018.

The WWDC and Game and Fish have completed an agreement that continues to allow public access at Healy and previous rules governing use of the area will continue. These include no hunting or discharging of firearms on the property, no camping, no fireworks or open fires — gas stoves, barbecues and heaters are permitted when fire regulations allow — and motorized travel is restricted to designated roads and parking areas.

From Sheridan Region Wyoming Game and Fish Department